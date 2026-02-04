 Skip navigation
Rhamondre Stevenson: Drake Maye made a great jump this year in his leadership

  
Published February 3, 2026 07:22 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye improved significantly as a passer in his second season, but Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has seen improvement elsewhere as well.

Stevenson said Maye is a much better leader than he was a year ago, growing into a commanding presence in the huddle in his second NFL season.

“He’s very mature. I was with him last year, I think he made a great jump this year in his leadership role. He’s commanding the huddle well. He’s telling the offense what he needs to see. He’s doing a great job. I’m excited for him and I’m proud of him.”

If the Patriots win on Sunday, Maye will be the youngest starting quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl. But one of the reasons the Patriots are in the Super Bowl is that Maye is already showing veteran leadership at age 23.