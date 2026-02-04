 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

surtainthumb_020326.jpg
Surtain II: ‘Future is bright’ for the Broncos
blackcoachesthumb_020326.jpg
No black coaches hired in recent cycle
maddogthumb_020326.jpg
‘Mad Dog’ would be ‘shocked’ if SEA doesn’t win SB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

surtainthumb_020326.jpg
Surtain II: ‘Future is bright’ for the Broncos
blackcoachesthumb_020326.jpg
No black coaches hired in recent cycle
maddogthumb_020326.jpg
‘Mad Dog’ would be ‘shocked’ if SEA doesn’t win SB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Steelers are expected to hire Brian Angelichio as OC

  
Published February 3, 2026 11:40 PM

Brian Angelichio is close to an agreement with the Steelers to become their offensive coordinator, Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show reports.

Angelichio will become the Steelers’ fourth different offensive coordinator in four seasons. Head coach Mike McCarthy, though, has already said he will call the plays.

Angelichio has spent the past four seasons as the Vikings’ passing game coordinator and tight ends coach under Kevin O’Connell.

He worked with the Packers under McCarthy from 2016-18, as the tight ends coach. Aaron Rodgers was the team’s quarterback.

Angelichio also coached tight ends with the Panthers, Bucs, Browns and Commanders.

The Steelers also interviewed Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells and Saints quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien.