Report: Steelers are expected to hire Brian Angelichio as OC

Brian Angelichio is close to an agreement with the Steelers to become their offensive coordinator, Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show reports.

Angelichio will become the Steelers’ fourth different offensive coordinator in four seasons. Head coach Mike McCarthy, though, has already said he will call the plays.

Angelichio has spent the past four seasons as the Vikings’ passing game coordinator and tight ends coach under Kevin O’Connell.

He worked with the Packers under McCarthy from 2016-18, as the tight ends coach. Aaron Rodgers was the team’s quarterback.

Angelichio also coached tight ends with the Panthers, Bucs, Browns and Commanders.

The Steelers also interviewed Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells and Saints quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien.