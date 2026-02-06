Jerry Jones: I’m looking forward to working out a deal with George Pickens

The Cowboys traded for wide receiver George Pickens in the 2025 offseason, giving him a one-year trial run. In a contract year, Pickens crushed it.

He earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Pickens said this week he wants to stay in Dallas but made clear his price has increased. The Cowboys are expected to use the franchise tag on Pickens, which will buy the sides time to negotiate a long-term deal.

On Thursday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated a desire to keep Pickens.

“I’m talking to George all the time by virtue of my excitement for him,” Jones said when asked if contract extension talks have started, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He’s better than, as far as what he contributed to our team, showing the potential that he could contribute. I’m looking forward to getting things worked out so George can be a Cowboy a long time.”

Jones was reminded that the Cowboys and Micah Parsons also initially had a desire to get a long-term deal done. Things fell apart, feelings were hurt and the team traded the edge rusher to Green Bay after he appeared ready to sit out rather than play on the fifth-year option.

“There’s nothing fragile about [Pickens] or his makeup,” Jones said. “It goes back to his commitment to how he loves football, his enjoyment being around his teammates and how he enjoys being coached.”

While Pickens did not have some of the issues in Dallas that he had in Pittsburgh, he wasn’t always on time, per Harris.

“I’ve missed a few [meetings] myself,” Jones said with a laugh. “Something came up.”

Pickens isn’t the only player the Cowboys will negotiate with this offseason. The team also has a desire to keep running back Javonte Williams, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and kicker Brandon Aubrey long term.