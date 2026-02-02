 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalpatsseahawksV2_260202.jpg
SEA, NE beat the odds in making Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_kwesiadofomensah_260202.jpg
Simms: Vikings firing GM Adofo-Mensah ‘shocked me’
nbc_pft_seawearingnavyblue_260202.jpg
Significance of SEA wearing blue jerseys for SB LX

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Pickens wants to remain in Dallas but says his value has increased

  
Published February 2, 2026 06:04 PM

The Cowboys want to keep George Pickens, and the Pro Bowl wide receiver wants to remain in Dallas. The team has the franchise tag available to use on the pending free agent, but the question is whether the sides can negotiate a long-term deal.

Pickens said he is “willing to do anything” when asked his thoughts on the franchise tag, but he makes clear his belief that his value increased after his career year. He caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I feel like, if anything, it went up,” Pickens said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “But me personally, my value is just a playmaker-type-of guy. I feel like any team or wherever I play — I can be playing in Canada — I just want them to know that I’m definitely a playmaker.”

The Cowboys traded with the Steelers for Pickens in the 2025 offseason. Dak Prescott is the best quarterback Pickens has played with, and it showed. His previous best season was 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

All things being equal, Pickens wants to remain in Dallas.

“I would love to,” Pickens said. “But when you can’t control it, you kind of just hope for the best.”

In other words, football is a business.

“Just the ultimate best deal when it helps everybody,” Pickens said. “If it’s the best thing for both parties, then I’m willing to do anything. But like I said, I can’t control it, so I just kind of chill.”