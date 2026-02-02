George Pickens wants to remain in Dallas but says his value has increased

The Cowboys want to keep George Pickens, and the Pro Bowl wide receiver wants to remain in Dallas. The team has the franchise tag available to use on the pending free agent, but the question is whether the sides can negotiate a long-term deal.

Pickens said he is “willing to do anything” when asked his thoughts on the franchise tag, but he makes clear his belief that his value increased after his career year. He caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I feel like, if anything, it went up,” Pickens said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “But me personally, my value is just a playmaker-type-of guy. I feel like any team or wherever I play — I can be playing in Canada — I just want them to know that I’m definitely a playmaker.”

The Cowboys traded with the Steelers for Pickens in the 2025 offseason. Dak Prescott is the best quarterback Pickens has played with, and it showed. His previous best season was 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

All things being equal, Pickens wants to remain in Dallas.

“I would love to,” Pickens said. “But when you can’t control it, you kind of just hope for the best.”

In other words, football is a business.

“Just the ultimate best deal when it helps everybody,” Pickens said. “If it’s the best thing for both parties, then I’m willing to do anything. But like I said, I can’t control it, so I just kind of chill.”