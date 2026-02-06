Kliff Kingsbury to join Rams coaching staff

Kliff Kingsbury has found his next landing spot.

Kingsubry is joining the Rams’ offensive staff, according to a report from ESPN.

Kingsbury, 46, spent the last two seasons with the Commanders as the team’s offensive coordinator. While he received some interest for head coaching vacancies and other offensive coordinator vacancies, Kingsbury will instead be headed to Los Angeles for 2026.

ESPN’s Peter Schrager reports that head coach Sean McVay and Kingsbury have spent the last two weeks talking about a potential role. With the Giants going with Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator, the path was cleared for Kingsbury to join L.A.

While Kingsbury’s title has not yet been reported, the Rams do have a vacancy at offensive coordinator as Mike LaFleur departed the organization to become Cardinals head coach. However, the club’s passing game coordinator, Nate Scheelhaase, is widely expected to be promoted to that role.

Kingsbury amassed a 28-37-1 record as Cardinals head coach with a 0-1 postseason record from 2019-2022. He spent the 2023 season in Los Angeles as USC’s senior offensive assistant before being hired as Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2024.