Hall of Fame voter Tony Dungy declines to comment on whether he voted for Bill Belichick

The Bill Belichick snub has sparked an effort to determine which of the 50 Hall of Fame voters failed to put him on their ballot. Many have wondered whether former Buccaneers and Colts coach Tony Dungy voted for Belichick, based on Dungy’s ties to former Colts G.M. Bill Polian — who eventually said he did vote for Belichick.

At a Tuesday NBC press conference, Dungy addressed the Belichick elephant in the room.

Asked by Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports regarding whether he voted for Belichick or Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Dungy said, “Well, first of all, we don’t know that they didn’t get inducted in the Hall of Fame. I’m a voter. I have not heard who’s in or who’s out. So I’m not going to make a comment on it and speculate. We’ll find out I think on Thursday who’s in and who’s out.”

Dungy’s position apparently arises from a desire to respect the Hall of Fame’s procedures. After the announcement is made on Thursday, he may decide to disclose whether he selected Belichick and/or Kraft from a list of five candidates Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood were the other options. All voters picked three of the five.

If none of the five got at least 40 votes, the highest vote getter will be inducted. If Belichick got 39, it means that at least one of the five got to 40.