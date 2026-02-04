 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

surtainthumb_020326.jpg
Surtain II: ‘Future is bright’ for the Broncos
blackcoachesthumb_020326.jpg
No black coaches hired in recent cycle
maddogthumb_020326.jpg
‘Mad Dog’ would be ‘shocked’ if SEA doesn’t win SB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

surtainthumb_020326.jpg
Surtain II: ‘Future is bright’ for the Broncos
blackcoachesthumb_020326.jpg
No black coaches hired in recent cycle
maddogthumb_020326.jpg
‘Mad Dog’ would be ‘shocked’ if SEA doesn’t win SB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Hall of Fame voter Tony Dungy declines to comment on whether he voted for Bill Belichick

  
Published February 3, 2026 08:34 PM

The Bill Belichick snub has sparked an effort to determine which of the 50 Hall of Fame voters failed to put him on their ballot. Many have wondered whether former Buccaneers and Colts coach Tony Dungy voted for Belichick, based on Dungy’s ties to former Colts G.M. Bill Polian — who eventually said he did vote for Belichick.

At a Tuesday NBC press conference, Dungy addressed the Belichick elephant in the room.

Asked by Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports regarding whether he voted for Belichick or Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Dungy said, “Well, first of all, we don’t know that they didn’t get inducted in the Hall of Fame. I’m a voter. I have not heard who’s in or who’s out. So I’m not going to make a comment on it and speculate. We’ll find out I think on Thursday who’s in and who’s out.”

Dungy’s position apparently arises from a desire to respect the Hall of Fame’s procedures. After the announcement is made on Thursday, he may decide to disclose whether he selected Belichick and/or Kraft from a list of five candidates Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood were the other options. All voters picked three of the five.

If none of the five got at least 40 votes, the highest vote getter will be inducted. If Belichick got 39, it means that at least one of the five got to 40.