Jets complete interview with Frank Reich for OC job

  
Published February 3, 2026 07:58 PM

The Jets completed an in-person interview with Frank Reich for their offensive coordinator position, the team announced Tuesday.

Reich, 64, is currently a senior adviser with Stanford University. He served as the interim head coach for the Cardinal during the 2025 season, leading the team to its most wins since 2020.

Reich has over a decade of NFL coaching experience, most recently as the head coach of the Panthers (2023).

He also had a five-year stint as the head coach of the Colts (2018-22). The Colts went 40-33-1 in the regular season and made postseason trips in 2018 and 2020.

As the offensive coordinator for the Eagles from 2016-17, Reich helped lead the team to a Super Bowl LII victory. Reich also spent time as the offensive coordinator for the Chargers (2014-15).

On Monday, the Jets announced they had completed in-person interviews with Darrell Bevell and Greg Roman. Last week, the Jets conducted virtual interviews with Reich, Bevell, Roman, Ronald Curry and Lunda Wells for the OC post.