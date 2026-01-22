 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay sees challenges to facing the Seahawks a third time

  
Published January 22, 2026 06:32 AM

The Rams and Seahawks will play for the third time this season in the NFC Championship Game, and Rams coach Sean McVay says that raises some interesting challenges.

On the one hand, he’s already called many of his favorite plays against the Seahawks, and he doesn’t want them to know what to expect. On the other hand, he doesn’t want to get too cute and get away from what his team does best just because the Seahawks have seen it before.

“You want to be careful not to chase ghosts,” McVay said. “It is about good execution, good fundamentals. They’re a great team. They’re great in all three phases. We’d like to think when we’re humming and we’re at our best we’re pretty good too. You are aware of those things, but you don’t want to do it at the detriment of allowing guys to be able to go execute and play the way they’re capable of. We’ve been in this situation a couple times. In the ’21 season we played the Niners in the NFC Championship, and then we played Seattle a third time in the covid year. So it’s been similar when we played two divisional teams in the playoffs, but it’s going to be a great opportunity for us.”

In 2021, the Rams lost to the 49ers twice in the regular season but beat them in the NFC Championship Game. In 2020, the Rams split with the Seahawks in the regular season, with both teams winning at home, but then the Rams won at Seattle in the playoffs. McVay hopes that his team can beat a divisional opponent in the third meeting, for a third time, on Sunday.