 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos are biggest home underdogs ever in a conference championship game

  
Published January 22, 2026 03:41 AM

The Broncos are 5.5-point underdogs against the Patriots in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, an unprecedented point spread for a home team in a conference championship.

Since the NFL moved to the AFC-NFC format in 1970, there have been 112 conference championship games, and the home team has never been as big an underdog as the Broncos are.

The previous record for the biggest home underdog belonged to the 2012 Falcons, who were 4.5-point underdogs against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers won 28-24.

Those Falcons were underdogs simply because the 49ers were considered the better team, but the Broncos are underdogs because starting quarterback Bo Nix is out, and Jarrett Stidham, who hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL games in two years, is replacing Nix. Before Nix’s injury, the Broncos were projected to be one-point favorites.

Stidham hasn’t played in so long that no one knows quite what to expect from him, but the betting community is expecting a Patriots road win.