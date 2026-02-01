 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jordon Hudson plans “huge bash” for Bill Belichick on Hall of Fame enshrinement day

  
Published February 1, 2026 05:33 PM

In the days since someone leaked that Bill Belichick had been snubbed in his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility, the North Carolina coach has enjoyed an unexpected and significant amount of sympathy and goodwill.

So why not burn some of it?

Natasha Dye of People.com reports that Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, plans to have a “huge bash” for Belichick on the same day as the 2026 Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

An unnamed source told Dye that Tom Brady, Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells “and others who were planning on attending Bill’s HOF induction ceremony in Canton are invited.”

Also invited will be “many of the outspoken supporters from the wake of Belichick’s HOF snub.” (I won’t hold my breath on that one.)

If Belichick will be attending his own party that day, he won’t be in Canton if/when his former boss, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, is enshrined. Kraft and Belichick are two of five candidates that have essentially been pitted against each other, with each of the 50 Hall of Fame voters selecting only three. (The others are Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood.)

No leaks have emerged as to whether Kraft made it. And even though Kraft has made it clear that he believes Belichick should have made it, it’s probably a safe bet that he won’t be invited, either, given the lingering animosity between Belichick and the Patriots.