NFL insists Seahawks weren’t fined for ownership issues

The NFL is adamant that the Seahawks were not fined $5 million for failure to compliance with league ownership requirements.

In response to our item regarding the report from Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal that the fine was imposed, chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy provided this unprompted comment to PFT: “As we told the WSJ yesterday on the record, the team was not fined.”

Beaton’s article included the denial from the NFL, but the report was still published. Which means that Beaton and his editors believe the fine was imposed, even though the NFL insists it was not.

It’s an unusual situation, one that cries out for more reporting. It either did or didn’t happen. Unless there’s some technicality at play, there’s no middle ground here. Someone is right, and someone is wrong.

UPDATE 5:47 p.m. ET: The NFL issued a statement to PFT insisting that there was no fine.