Reports: Browns hire Mike Bajakian as QBs coach

Mike Bajakian is following Todd Monken to the Browns.

The team is hiring Bajakian as its quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports.

Bajakian became Michigan State’s quarterbacks coach on Dec. 27 but will now leave for Cleveland.

He left the University of Tennessee as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2015 to work for the Bucs as their offensive coordinator. Monken was the Bucs’ offensive coordinator from 2016-18, overlapping with Bajakian.

Bajakian returned to college coaching in 2019 and has been there since, serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UMass in 2025.