Joe Brady: I made sure to let Keon Coleman know he’ll be a part of our offense

Receiver Keon Coleman unwittingly became a lightning rod for Bills coverage when team owner Terry Pegula mentioned him during the press conference after firing former head coach Sean McDermott in January.

Coleman himself has said that 2026 is effectively a “make or break” year for him, as he’s heading into his third season.

Fortunately for the wideout, his new head coach, Joe Brady, says he’s still a believer.

“I made sure once I got the job to let him know, he’s going to be here, he’s going to be a part of our offense,” Brady said during a press conference this week, via Maddy Glab of the team’s website. “I’m excited about him progressing in this offense and getting with Josh [Allen] and doing those things.

“I love the work ethic, love how he’s kind of been doing it right now.”

As both Brady and General Manager Brandon Beane have tried to put the proverbial toothpaste back into the tube when it comes to Coleman, the head coach just wants Coleman to focus on being his best self.

“All he can control is what he’s doing moving forward and not putting any more pressure on himself,” Brady said. “Just go out there, run the routes, do your job, block in the run game, make the touchdown blocks, do the things that he’s capable of doing. And just upholding that standard every single day, and I believe he’ll be able to do that.”