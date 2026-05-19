 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Keon Coleman: It’s a make or break season for me

  
Published May 19, 2026 05:00 PM

Bills head coach Joe Brady, quarterback Josh Allen and others in Buffalo have been steadfast in their support of wide receiver Keon Coleman since team owner Terry Pegula’s comments about him after the team’s playoff loss, but Coleman knows that there’s a point where that support will come to an end.

Coleman was a second-round pick in 2024, but has underwhelmed on the field and landed on the bench more than once for disciplinary reasons over his first two seasons. On Tuesday, Coleman said he knows that this is a “make or break” season for him in Buffalo and that he could be off the team if he doesn’t produce at a higher level.

“I know what I’m capable of, so if I fall anything short of that I’m doing myself a disservice,” Coleman said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com.

Coleman has 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns in 26 games with the Bills. DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir are likely to be the top two wideouts this season, which will leave him to compete with players like Josh Palmer and fourth-round pick Skyler Bell for a chance to show that he can live up to early expectations.