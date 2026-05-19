Keon Coleman: It’s a make or break season for me

Bills head coach Joe Brady, quarterback Josh Allen and others in Buffalo have been steadfast in their support of wide receiver Keon Coleman since team owner Terry Pegula’s comments about him after the team’s playoff loss, but Coleman knows that there’s a point where that support will come to an end.

Coleman was a second-round pick in 2024, but has underwhelmed on the field and landed on the bench more than once for disciplinary reasons over his first two seasons. On Tuesday, Coleman said he knows that this is a “make or break” season for him in Buffalo and that he could be off the team if he doesn’t produce at a higher level.

“I know what I’m capable of, so if I fall anything short of that I’m doing myself a disservice,” Coleman said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com.

Coleman has 67 catches for 960 yards and eight touchdowns in 26 games with the Bills. DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir are likely to be the top two wideouts this season, which will leave him to compete with players like Josh Palmer and fourth-round pick Skyler Bell for a chance to show that he can live up to early expectations.