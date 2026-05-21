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With James Cook not at Bills’ OTAs, Frank Gore Jr. gets more work

  
Published May 21, 2026 11:28 AM

Bills head coach Joe Brady said he was pleased with the attendance at the start of Organized Team Activities. But one high-profile Bills player wasn’t there: James Cook.

Cook, who led the NFL with 1,621 rushing yards, was not present for the start of OTAs. It’s unclear whether Cook plans to attend voluntary practices for the rest of the offseason, and there’s been no reason given for his absence. Missing OTAs will cost Cook his $250,000 workout bonus.

Often when star players aren’t at OTAs, that’s a sign that they’re not happy with their contracts. Cook just signed a four-year, $46 million contract nine months ago, so it would be awfully early for him to become unhappy. But last week Dolphins running back De’Von Achane signed a four-year, $64 million contract, which could have changed Cook’s assessment of whether he’s being properly paid as the NFL’s leading rusher.

With Cook not on the practice field, third-year running back Frank Gore Jr. got a lot of work at the start of OTAs. Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports that Gore looked explosive and decisive during the non-contact practice.