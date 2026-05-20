Joe Brady pleased with attendance at Bills’ voluntary work: Great guys who want to be here

Organized Team Activities are voluntary for NFL players, and new Bills head coach Joe Brady was pleased with how many players volunteered to show up to work for the first day on Tuesday.

Brady thinks the Bills have assembled the kind of team that is made up of players who want to work and enjoy working together, and that showed when the players gathered for the first day of OTAs.

“We have a great locker room, we have a great group of guys that want to be here in Buffalo, want to be around the guys,” Brady said. “I think the guys enjoy being around here. I think it helps that we have some of the new schemes, but I’m really pleased with our attendance.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said the players have celebrated weddings and becoming fathers together, and view each other as part of an extended family.

“It’s no mistake why this team is so close. In this locker room, it really is a family-like atmosphere,” Allen said. “I come in here with a smile on my face every single day, and I feel like that’s infectious, and that’s the joy I bring. If there’s two things they can say about me, it’s that I work hard and I have a lot of fun at my job.”