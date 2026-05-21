Brock Purdy: We have what it takes to win Super Bowl, but know nothing is guaranteed

The 49ers have spent plenty of time in the playoffs during Kyle Shanahan’s time as their head coach, but four trips to the NFC title game and two trips to the Super Bowl have not ended with anyone in their uniform hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

Last year’s trip to the playoffs ended with a divisional round loss to the Seahawks and quarterback Brock Purdy thinks the team is positioned to make another run at the title this year. During an appearance at the 2026 Dwight Clark Legacy Series event, Purdy expressed confidence that the team’s roster is capable of winning it all while also noting that a lot more goes into it than just having a lot of talent.

“You guys have seen it in years past. NFC championship, getting to the Super Bowl, being right there. How 2023 ended with that taste in our mouth and not being able to finish,” Purdy said, via NBCSports Bay Area. “Obviously, we have what it takes to go all the way and win it, that’s when we’re at full strength and good to go. But even though we are at full strength and full health, that’s not guaranteed. That’s the cool thing about the guys we have in the locker room and organization: No one just sits there and says, ‘Oh, look at our roster and how beautiful it looks.’” Guys are ready to go. When it’s said and done, we want to come back like all these guys and have rings on our fingers and celebrate those key wins and moments with the history of 49ers. That’s what’s on our mind, so we got to do it.”

The 49ers overcame a lot of injuries, including one to Purdy, in order to return to the postseason last year. That only serves to underscore the point that a lot has to fall into place in order for the team to survive their division, conference and league as a whole in 2026.