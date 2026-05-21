Bill Belichick’s recent podcast tour suggests he’s doing damage control

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick, who didn’t spend much time talking to the media a year ago when promoting his book, submitted this week to a pair of lengthy podcast interviews. His sudden willingness to be so chatty raises an obvious question: Why now?

Consider the recent public criticisms from former North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez.

Lopez, who transferred to Wake Forest one year after transferring to North Carolina, didn’t hold back about his concerns about playing for Belichick.

“Back at the other school, it felt like there’s no air,” Lopez said. “Here, it’s fun again. They’re moving us in the right direction, energized, and guys are enjoying football. It’s like fresh air. I’d never had to respond to tough situations like that on that loud of a scale. . . .

“It was more like work. After that first game, it felt like getting through the day. You don’t want to live like that, where you’re up at night thinking about the next day.”

That wasn’t from some random player. It came from the quarterback who started 11 games for Belichick in his first year at UNC.

Lopez’s comments came to light two weeks ago. It’s reasonable to think those remarks hit hard in Chapel Hill, prompting Belichick or someone close to him to urge the curmudgeon to make himself seem more likable (or less unlikable) by submitting to interviews with Pardon My Take and Sean Hannity.

Both shows gave Belichick very favorable treatment. Hannity (who claims he’s a huge football fan but who asked multiple questions that revealed a fundamental lack of awareness as to certain obvious facts any huge football fan would know) repeatedly fawned over Belichick.

At one point, for instance, Hannity said to Belichick, “You could have stayed in the NFL as long as you want to, I think. That’s my opinion. I think you know that, too. I’m sure you had offers.”

Belichick, who didn’t correct Hannity, has had no offers to coach another NFL team, in three hiring cycles. In all, Belichick has had one interview.

Without question, Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports. His omission from the 2026 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame strips the institution of any remaining credibility it had.

Still, Belichick is hardly flawless. His first year in college football was a disaster, in part because Belichick and his consigliere, G.M. Mike Lombardi, set the bar way too high by dubbing the program the NFL’s 33rd franchise. And Belichick apparently didn’t modulate his approach to factor in the mindset of young players in the NIL era. As evidenced by Lopez’s willingness to say what he said.

Belichick was asked about Lopez’s comments in neither of the podcast appearances, both of which lasted more than an hour and a half.

Blind hero worship doesn’t properly capture Belichick’s current reality. During the PMT appearance, Belichick had his Super Bowl trophies in the background and a box of Super Bowl rings to his right. The entire goal seemed to be reminding current college football players (and, perhaps more importantly, their parents) that the current coach of the Tar Heels has more than a few pelts on the wall.

Will that be enough to get them to buy in to Belichick’s approach? The real question is whether he plans to change his approach, or whether his recent media tour is simply about putting out the brushfire so that he can get back to doing things the way he has always done them: My way, or go away.