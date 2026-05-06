Gio Lopez paints a predictable picture of playing for Bill Belichick at UNC

North Carolina, under Bill Belichick, fancies itself the NFL’s 33rd team. The better description is the NCAA’s equivalent of Belichick’s Patriots.

Without, to date, the winning.

Former UNC quarterback Gio Lopez, who played for Belichick in his first year as a college coach, has transferred to Wake Forest. To hear it from Lopez, it sounds less like a transfer and more like an escape.

“Back at the other school, it felt like there’s no air,” Lopez recently said, via Logan Lazarczyk of SI.com. “Here, it’s fun again. They’re moving us in the right direction, energized, and guys are enjoying football. It’s like fresh air. I’d never had to respond to tough situations like that on that loud of a scale.”

What was the biggest difference about playing football under Belichick?

“It was more like work,” Lopez said. “After that first game, it felt like getting through the day. You don’t want to live like that, where you’re up at night thinking about the next day.”

Gio Lopez’s father, Barney Lopez, has offered more specific commentary regarding the manner in which the team was run. And regarding the feedback Gio received in real time.

“You were ridiculed if you didn’t do it exactly the way he was told,” Barney Lopez said. “You could be at the dang line, see the play is about to be blown up, but if you try to call it off or audible, you were ridiculed.”

The end result was that Gio Lopez no longer enjoyed playing.

“Gio has always loved the game of football, and he was losing the love for it when he was over there [at North Carolina],” Barney Lopez said.

Gio Lopez started 11 games in 2025, his first and only season at North Carolina. It will be interesting to see what Belichick and/or G.M. Mike Lombardi will have to say about Lopez’s comments.

Our guess is that Belichick would grumble something unintelligible before saying he’s only focused on the guys who are on the team. Lombardi possibly would find a way to throw shade at Lopez indirectly, saying something about how NFL-style football isn’t for everyone and some guys respond the right way to coaching from the greatest coach of all time and others respond a different way.

And then Lombardi would probably try to find a way to blame it all on the media.

Here’s the key. Belichick’s methods work if he wins. Because winning validates a coach’s approach. Players who complain about how a coach goes about coaching a team into becoming a winning program come off as whiners, whatever the techniques.

When a team underachieves, the feedback from the players helps explain why things went sideways.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether Belichick and Lombardi will be able to recruit enough good players to Chapel Hill. Without good players, no college program has a chance to compete at a high level.

But an important question will remain, regardless of the quality of the roster. Do Belichick’s methods work on college-aged players? Could the Patriot Way at the NCAA level make a potentially good team worse, or better?

College football players have more power and freedom than ever. They no longer have to tolerate an emotionless taskmaster. And, for those who eventually make it to the NFL, they can worry about it feeling like a job later. Kids who are 18, 19, and 20 prefer to behave accordingly, at least some of the time.

For now, all we know is what has transpired. Belichick’s first season at North Carolina fell far short of expectations. Even with 2025 lowering the bar for 2026, Belichick will have plenty of work to do in order to stick around for a third year.