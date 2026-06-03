A.J. Brown says his knees are fine: Nothing to worry about

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown passed his physical and practiced with his new team for the first time on Tuesday. The Patriots have no concerns about Brown’s health, and Brown doesn’t either.

A report in April indicated the Rams had interest in trading for Brown until concerns about his knee prompted them to pass.

Brown injured his right knee in the 2020 season opener against the Broncos and missed one game. He had minor cleanup surgery on both of his knees in 2021.

Brown said his knees are fine.

“No injury, nothing to worry about,” Brown said, via Sophie Weller of USA Today. “You got to understand where I came from, so any conversation about anything is going to come up. So maybe in what, four years, I’ve missed one game from a shot to the knee.

“So that’s nothing to worry about. I’m good. I’m ready to go.”

Brown, who turns 29 this month, enters his eighth season unconcerned about the future. He was asked Tuesday how much he thinks he still has left in his career.

“You’ll see,” Brown said as he left the podium at the conclusion of his news conference.