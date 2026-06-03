Justin Herbert overhauling footwork as he seeks a quicker release

Justin Herbert is overhauling his footwork, as offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel tries to get the Chargers quarterback to speed up his release.

Herbert didn’t throw a football in Tuesday’s OTA practice. Instead, he used a weighted free ball for footwork drills while working through his throwing motion. He said he expects to do that one day a week into the season.

“I thought it was helpful for my footwork just to be able . . . not to have to worry about throwing the ball right now,” Herbert said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “Mechanically, it’s a little different timing. . . . He wants the ball out early. We feel like that is going to help us get the ball out quicker.”

McDaniel’s offense requires anticipation, something Herbert is working hard to improve on.

“We really emphasized the first couple of weeks of just getting the ball out as quick as possible,” Herbert said. “Almost getting to a point where the receivers haven’t looked back for it yet, and that just allows them to catch the ball with maximum ability to turn upfield and have time before a defender gets to them.”

Herbert was the most hit and pressured quarterback last season, as Pro Bowl tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt played a combined six games. Herbert, though, took responsibility for some of the hits and pressures, saying he held the ball too long at times.

Herbert expects to be better at getting the ball out quicker this season, because of McDaniel’s approach.

“I think he’s just got a great feel for the game and I think he understands how defenses are ever changing and it’s his goal to be able to take away the pass rush,” Herbert said. “If you’re getting the ball out quickly, there’s really nothing they can do about it.”