nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in 'unexpected' move
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
What is Minter's relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?

Dolphins to hire Sean Duggan as defensive coordinator

  
Published February 1, 2026 03:27 PM

The Dolphins have found a defensive coordinator for new head coach Jeff Hafley.

According to multiple reports, Miami is hiring Green Bay linebackers coach Sean Duggan for the role.

Duggan, 32, had worked under Hafley at Boston College as the team’s linebackers coach from 2020-2022 and was co-defensive coordinator in 2023.

When Hafley was hired as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator in 2024, Duggan came along as a defensive assistant. He was then promoted to linebackers coach in 2025.

Duggan played linebacker at Boston College and began his coaching career there as a graduate assistant in 2015. He also spent time with Hawaii, Mass, and Ohio State as an assistant coach.

Hafley has said that he will call Miami’s defensive plays in 2026.