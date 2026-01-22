 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers finalizing deal to hire Zac Robinson as their offensive coordinator

  
Published January 22, 2026 07:09 AM

The Buccaneers have found their next offensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are finalizing a deal with Zac Robinson to take that key role on Todd Bowles’s coaching staff.

Robinson spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Falcons, so he’s no stranger to life in the NFC South. The Falcons finished 13th in scoring in 2024, but dropped to 24th in 2025 and finished 8-9 both seasons. That led to head coach Raheem Morris getting fired and it pushed Robinson to find a new place to coach.

Robinson was the quarterbacks coach for the Rams before going to Atlanta, so he’s also no stranger to Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield spent time with the Rams during the 2022 season and the success of their reunion will do much to determine how well things will go in Tampa next season.