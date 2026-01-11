T.J. Edwards to miss rest of season with fractured fibula

The Bears won’t have linebacker T.J. Edwards back in the lineup for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Edwards needed to be helped off the field and taken to the locker room on a cart during the Bears’ stunning 31-27 comeback win over the Packers on Saturday night. Head coach Ben Johnson did not have a positive update on his condition after the game.

Johnson said that Edwards suffered a fractured fibula. The injury will keep Edwards out for the rest of the Bears’ season.

Edwards left Saturday’s game in the second quarter. He started all 10 games he played in the regular season and had 67 tackles, an interception and a half-sack in those appearances.