nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
T.J. Edwards to miss rest of season with fractured fibula

  
Published January 11, 2026 12:26 AM

The Bears won’t have linebacker T.J. Edwards back in the lineup for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Edwards needed to be helped off the field and taken to the locker room on a cart during the Bears’ stunning 31-27 comeback win over the Packers on Saturday night. Head coach Ben Johnson did not have a positive update on his condition after the game.

Johnson said that Edwards suffered a fractured fibula. The injury will keep Edwards out for the rest of the Bears’ season.

Edwards left Saturday’s game in the second quarter. He started all 10 games he played in the regular season and had 67 tackles, an interception and a half-sack in those appearances.