Jayden Daniels: I love Philly fans, closest thing to playing in a college environment

  
Published February 19, 2026 03:48 AM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has played two games in Philadelphia in his NFL career, losing both. He thinks there’s no tougher place in the NFL to play.

Daniels said in an interview with Sports Illustrated that the fans in Philadelphia deserve credit for the passion they bring, which only makes it harder on opposing quarterbacks.

“I love Eagles fans. I love Eagles fans,” Daniels said. “They just embody what Philly brings. To be able to go out there and play against them, it’s kind of just that thing. Their environment is kind of like the closest thing you can get to a college environment.”

Asked if the fans in Philadelphia give him more fuel, Daniels answered, “For sure.”

“If you go out there, you can beat Philly in Philly, that’s a different type, but their fans bring it,” Daniels said. “Especially as we’re rivals with them in the NFC East. I love playing against them.”

Winning in Philadelphia is high on Daniels’ list of goals for 2026.