 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seattle will host the Rams or the 49ers next weekend

  
Published January 11, 2026 12:04 AM

If the Packers hadn’t blown a 21-3 halftime lead to the Bears, the Seahawks had a chance to avoid playing either of their two division rivals that currently are in the NFC postseason. Thanks to Chicago’s comeback, there’s a chance Seattle will host both of them.

Next week, Seattle will definitely see one of them.

If the 49ers win on Sunday at Philadelphia, it will be San Francisco at Seattle in the divisional round. If the Eagles win, the Rams will face the Seahawks.

Seattle, which went 14-3 for the season, was 2-2 against the Rams and 49ers. In Week 1, the Seahawks lost at home to San Francisco. In Week 16, the Seahawks beat the Rams in an overtime classic at Lumen Field.

If the Seahawks survive a visit from the Rams or the 49ers next weekend, the Seahawks could see the other one the next weekend. Which gives a very different vibe to winning the NFC’s No. 1 seed.