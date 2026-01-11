Seattle will host the Rams or the 49ers next weekend

If the Packers hadn’t blown a 21-3 halftime lead to the Bears, the Seahawks had a chance to avoid playing either of their two division rivals that currently are in the NFC postseason. Thanks to Chicago’s comeback, there’s a chance Seattle will host both of them.

Next week, Seattle will definitely see one of them.

If the 49ers win on Sunday at Philadelphia, it will be San Francisco at Seattle in the divisional round. If the Eagles win, the Rams will face the Seahawks.

Seattle, which went 14-3 for the season, was 2-2 against the Rams and 49ers. In Week 1, the Seahawks lost at home to San Francisco. In Week 16, the Seahawks beat the Rams in an overtime classic at Lumen Field.

If the Seahawks survive a visit from the Rams or the 49ers next weekend, the Seahawks could see the other one the next weekend. Which gives a very different vibe to winning the NFC’s No. 1 seed.