Aubrey Pleasant interviewing with Cardinals, Browns today

Rams assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant might have a new job before this hiring cycle ends.

Pleasant is interviewing for a defensive coordinator job with both the Cardinals and Browns today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Pleasant was a candidate for the Chargers’ defensive coordinator job.

He has spent the past three seasons with the Rams, on the staff with new Cardinals’ head coach Mike LaFleur.

Pleasant has coached in the NFL for the past 13 seasons, also spending time in Washington, Cleveland, Detroit and Green Bay.