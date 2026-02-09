Chargers add Adam Gase to coaching staff

Adam Gase is back in the NFL.

Gase, who hasn’t coached since 2020, has been hired by the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although Gase’s official title has not been revealed, he is expected to be an offensive passing game coach of some kind.

The 47-year-old Gase hasn’t been a coach at any level since he was head coach of the Jets in 2019 and 2020. Before that he was head coach of the Dolphins from 2016 to 2018, and before that he was an offensive coordinator for the Bears and Broncos.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has shaken up the offensive coaching staff by firing coordinator Greg Roman and hiring Mike McDaniel to replace him. And now the Chargers have added a second former Dolphins head coach to their offensive staff.