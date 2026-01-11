Ben Johnson says “F—- the Packers,” Bears heard the “noise” coming out of Green Bay

Bears coach Ben Johnson offered only the briefest of handshakes to Packers coach Matt LaFleur after beating him Saturday night, and afterward Johnson sounded like he took the game personally.

In video posted by the Bears, Johnson screamed “Fuck the Packers! Fuck them!” in the postgame locker room.

Asked in his postgame press conference what had made him so emotional at the end of this game, Johnson said that there had been “noise” coming from the Packers that the Bears took issue with.

“There was probably a little bit more noise coming out of their building up north to start the week, which we heard loud and clear, players and coaches alike. So this one meant something to us,” Johnson said.

Johnson didn’t say what kind of comments the Packers were taking that drew his ire, but Johnson was excited to get the best of the Bears’ longtime rival, in his biggest win yet as a head coach.