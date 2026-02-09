 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Super Bowl LX MVP: Kenneth Walker III is the first RB to win the award since 1997

  
Published February 8, 2026 10:43 PM

The Seahawks forced three takeaways, returning one for a touchdown, sacked Drake Maye six times and held the Patriots to 331 yards, much of it after the outcome was determined. The entire defense deserved the Super Bowl LX MVP award after the Seahawks’ 29-13 win.

Byron Murphy and Derick Hall each had two sacks, and Hall forced a fumble. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.

It was such a team effort, though, that like last year when Jalen Hurts got it over anyone on the Eagles defense, the award went to an offensive player.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III became the first running back to win the MVP award since Broncos running back Terrell Davis won it in 1997.

Walker rushed 27 times for 135 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards. He had a 49-yard touchdown run called back by a holding penalty on center Jalen Sundell with 2:01 remaining.

Walker took advantage of the season-ending knee injury to Zach Charbonnet in the division round to rush for 313 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries in three postseason games and added nine receptions for 104 yards.

Walker is scheduled for free agency in the offseason.

The Seahawks’ other MVP candidate turned out to be their kicker as Jason Myers set an NFL record with five field goals. He hit from 33, 39, 41, 41 and 26. A kicker has never won Super Bowl MVP honors. Mark Moseley, a place-kicker for Washington, won the regular-season MVP award in the strike-shortened 1982 season.