Super Bowl LX MVP: Kenneth Walker III is the first RB to win the award since 1997

The Seahawks forced three takeaways, returning one for a touchdown, sacked Drake Maye six times and held the Patriots to 331 yards, much of it after the outcome was determined. The entire defense deserved the Super Bowl LX MVP award after the Seahawks’ 29-13 win.

Byron Murphy and Derick Hall each had two sacks, and Hall forced a fumble. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.

It was such a team effort, though, that like last year when Jalen Hurts got it over anyone on the Eagles defense, the award went to an offensive player.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III became the first running back to win the MVP award since Broncos running back Terrell Davis won it in 1997.

Walker rushed 27 times for 135 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards. He had a 49-yard touchdown run called back by a holding penalty on center Jalen Sundell with 2:01 remaining.

Walker took advantage of the season-ending knee injury to Zach Charbonnet in the division round to rush for 313 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries in three postseason games and added nine receptions for 104 yards.

Walker is scheduled for free agency in the offseason.

The Seahawks’ other MVP candidate turned out to be their kicker as Jason Myers set an NFL record with five field goals. He hit from 33, 39, 41, 41 and 26. A kicker has never won Super Bowl MVP honors. Mark Moseley, a place-kicker for Washington, won the regular-season MVP award in the strike-shortened 1982 season.