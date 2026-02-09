 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye received painkilling injection in shoulder before Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 8, 2026 11:06 PM

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a rough go of it during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

While much was made of the shoulder injury Maye suffered during the AFC Championship Game, the quarterback maintained over the last couple of weeks that he would be fine for the ultimate game of the season.

Maye, however, did need some treatment for Sunday.

Via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Maye told reporters postgame that he received a painkilling shot in his right shoulder before the contest. However, Maye did not say that the injury limited him.

Maye finished Super Bowl LX 27-of-43 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble for three total giveaways.

Even if Maye was limited by his shoulder injury, it likely did not affect much of the game’s outcome. The Patriots’ pass protection was poor throughout the contest, letting up six sacks and allowing 11 total quarterback hits — and it seemed like more.