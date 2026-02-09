Drake Maye received painkilling injection in shoulder before Super Bowl LX

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a rough go of it during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

While much was made of the shoulder injury Maye suffered during the AFC Championship Game, the quarterback maintained over the last couple of weeks that he would be fine for the ultimate game of the season.

Maye, however, did need some treatment for Sunday.

Via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Maye told reporters postgame that he received a painkilling shot in his right shoulder before the contest. However, Maye did not say that the injury limited him.

Maye finished Super Bowl LX 27-of-43 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble for three total giveaways.

Even if Maye was limited by his shoulder injury, it likely did not affect much of the game’s outcome. The Patriots’ pass protection was poor throughout the contest, letting up six sacks and allowing 11 total quarterback hits — and it seemed like more.