Report: Cardinals interview Seahawks assistant Karl Scott for DC job

The Cardinals interviewed Seahawks assistant coach Karl Scott for their defensive coordinator job, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Scott has served as Seattle’s defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for the past four seasons.

The Seahawks ranked first in scoring defense in 2025 and were 10th in passing defense (193.9 yards per game) and fifth in interceptions (18).

Scott interviewed for the Commanders’ defensive coordinator job this offseason and for the same role with the Raiders in 2024. His only coordinating experience came at Southeastern Louisiana in 2014.

Scott began his NFL coaching career as a defensive backs coach with the Vikings in 2021 after 14 seasons in the college ranks.

The Cardinals have also interviewed Rams defensive passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and Giants linebackers coach Charlie Bullen for the job.

The Cardinals’ defense was overseen by Nick Rallis for the past three seasons.