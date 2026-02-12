Chiefs hire DeMarco Murray as their RBs coach

The Chiefs are hiring DeMarco Murray as their running backs coach, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

The former Cowboys running back replaces Todd Pinkston on Andy Reid’s staff.

Murray spent the past six seasons at the University of Oklahoma, his alma mater. He began his coaching career as the running backs coach at Arizona in 2019.

The Cowboys showed interest in Murray last year when they hired Derrick Foster.

Murray, who turned 39 today, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2011. He spent four seasons in Dallas, setting the team’s single-season rushing record with 1,845 yards in 2014. He won offensive player of the year honors and was first-team All-Pro.

He signed with the Eagles in the 2015 offseason and spent one season there before finishing his career with the Titans.

Murray ranks seventh on the Cowboys’ all-time rushing list.