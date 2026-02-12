 Skip navigation
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn't a good teammate
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
nbc_pft_macjonesV3_260212.jpg
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
SEA must make re-signing Walker a 'high priority'
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’

Other PFT Content

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
nbc_pft_joeyporterV4_260212.jpg
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate
nbc_pft_macjonesV3_260212.jpg
How should 49ers handle Jones this offseason?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerV3_260212.jpg
SEA must make re-signing Walker a ‘high priority’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Terrell Williams will move to a new role with the Patriots

  
Published February 12, 2026 05:06 PM

The Patriots will be moving Terrell Williams to a new role in 2026.

NFL Media reports that Williams will move to a high-ranking role on Mike Vrabel’s staff.

Williams joined the team as their defensive coordinator after Vrabel was hired as their head coach last year. Williams missed most of the season while battling prostate cancer, but was able to join the team at Super Bowl LX after making progress in his treatment.

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr took on the responsibilities of calling the defense when Williams went on leave. Kuhr’s results were good enough for the Patriots to win the AFC, which should make him among the leading candidates to take over the coordinator job on a permanent basis.