Terrell Williams will move to a new role with the Patriots

The Patriots will be moving Terrell Williams to a new role in 2026.

NFL Media reports that Williams will move to a high-ranking role on Mike Vrabel’s staff.

Williams joined the team as their defensive coordinator after Vrabel was hired as their head coach last year. Williams missed most of the season while battling prostate cancer, but was able to join the team at Super Bowl LX after making progress in his treatment.

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr took on the responsibilities of calling the defense when Williams went on leave. Kuhr’s results were good enough for the Patriots to win the AFC, which should make him among the leading candidates to take over the coordinator job on a permanent basis.