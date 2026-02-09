Mike Vrabel: We have to remember what this feels like and make sure it isn’t repeatable

The Patriots fell short in Super Bowl LX and head coach Mike Vrabel’s post-game remarks focused on a couple of main themes.

Vrabel took over a team that went 4-13 in 2024 and led them to a 14-3 record in the regular season before winning three playoff games to advance to the Super Bowl. The Patriots offense didn’t show any signs of life on Sunday until the Seahawks were already up 19-0, however, and it was difficult to find any positives in the 29-13 loss.

“Disappointed. I reminded them that we’re 307 days into what hopefully is a long, successful relationship and program,” Vrabel said. “It’s OK to be disappointed. We have to be disappointed and upset together. . . . Every year, somebody’s going to lose this game. We have to remember what it feels like and make sure it’s not repeatable.”

Vrabel said he was proud of the effort that the patriots put forth throughout the season and didn’t think the performance was an accurate “reflection of our year,” but added that making this kind of jump in their first year together “wasn’t very valuable” if they can’t find ways to improve over the coming months. It will be some time before answers on that front will have a chance to reveal themselves and the Patriots will have plenty of time to work out the kinks before they’re back on the field.