Jesse Minter: Nnamdi Madubuike getting work in, trending in great direction

A report last month indicated that Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike plans to play this season after missing most of last year with a neck injury, but he has not been taking part in any of the team’s practices this spring.

During a Wednesday press conference, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was asked about Madubuike’s status and said that he has been with the team during the offseason program. Minter did not provide any specifics about when Madubuike might be ready to make a full return to action.

“I think Nnamdi is here a lot,” Minter said, via a transcript from the team. “He’s working. He’s doing some certain parts of our program. I’ll probably, again, leave that up to him of when it’s really to the point where he may be out there, but he’s definitely getting a lot of work in. He’s trending in a great direction, I would say.”

Madubuike’s return would be a significant development for Minter’s defense, but any plans for him will be written in pencil until there are some surer signs that he’ll be playing this fall.