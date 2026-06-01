As trade looms, A.J. Brown is absent from Twitter

It’s trading day (potentially) for Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. Coincidentally, or not, Brown has shut down his Twitter page.

His account (@1kalwaysopen_) currently doesn’t exist. We don’t know when it was specifically deleted, but it currently is gone.

Victor Williams of USA Today flagged the development on Twitter last night. Various responses in the always-reliable (and typically reasonable) replies indicate it was deleted a while ago.

Regardless of when Brown left Twitter, he could be leaving Philly very soon.

A trade agreement could be reported or announcement at any time. It can’t be finalized until 4:01 p.m. ET on Monday. It won’t become official (or officially official, as some still insist on saying) until Tuesday.

Regardless, no one believes Brown will be back with the Eagles for a fifth season. The vast majority believe he’ll be back with his initial NFL coach, Mike Vrabel.

Although the Eagles have no apparent alternatives — and, in turn, no significant leverage — there is one factor that could help get this thing over the finish line sooner than later. As one astute member of the media pointed out on Sunday, getting the deal done would push the story that had been dominating the New England news cycle in recent weeks.

Also, the Patriots still have two more weeks of OTAs and a late mandatory minicamp, running from June 15-17. Getting Brown onto the practice field ASAP gives him a head start on getting his feet wet in the Josh McDaniels offense before training camp starts.

Regardless, the window on spreading the dead-money charge over two years opens for the Eagles at 4:01 p.m. ET on Monday. And with Brown absent from Twitter, he won’t have to hear directly from Eagles fans when they wish him well, or otherwise, on the way out the door.