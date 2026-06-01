Bears say they are evaluating their options after getting no help from Illinois legislature

The Illinois House has closed its legislative session, without passing a bill that would help the Bears build a stadium.

That leaves the Bears with two options: Building their own stadium on the property they own in Arlington Heights, Illinois, without the state’s help, or building a stadium in Hammond, Indiana, where the state has already passed legislation designed to entice the Bears.

The team released a statement early Monday morning saying they are still considering both options.

“We will finalize our evaluation of both Arlington Heights and Hammond, and remain on the late spring/early summer timeline that we have previously communicated. We will provide an update when we have a decision to share,” the Bears’ statement said.

Some Illinois legislators said they still believe the Bears’ flirtation with Indiana was a bluff, and that the team ultimately won’t leave the state. We’ll soon find out whether the Bears are willing to live the state that has been their home for more than a century.