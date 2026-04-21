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Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike expects to play this season after neck surgery

  
Published April 21, 2026 09:17 AM

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike appears likely to play this season.

Madubuike suffered a serious neck injury in Week Two of last season, and there were concerns that it could end his career. But Madubuike had neck surgery last week that has his doctors expecting him to play this season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That news comes after a report last month of “growing optimism” within the Ravens that Madubuike would return.

When healthy, Madubuike is one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL. He’s also one of the most expensive defensive tackles in the NFL, with two years left on a four-year, $98 million extension. His 2026 base salary of $22 million is fully guaranteed, and he has a salary cap hit of $30 million.

Given that investment, the Ravens would love to see Madubuike recover to the point where he can contribute this season. That looks like it will happen.