Report: Ravens have “growing optimism” about Nnamdi Madubuike’s future

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike injured his neck in Week 2 and did not play again in 2025. General Manager Eric

DeCosta said at the Scouting Combine that the Ravens had no answers about Madubuike’s future.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN now reports that the Ravens have “growing optimism” that Madubuike will return from his injury.

The team has shown hesitancy in discussing Madubuike since his injury.

Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowler, has two years remaining on a four-year, $98 million extension. His 2026 base salary of $22 million is fully guaranteed, and he has a salary cap hit of $31 million.

From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most for any NFL defensive tackle.