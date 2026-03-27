 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_icemancaleb_260327.jpg
Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
nbc_pft_nbafuture_260327.jpg
Silver: NBA is going to fix tanking ‘full stop’
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260327.jpg
Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_icemancaleb_260327.jpg
Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
nbc_pft_nbafuture_260327.jpg
Silver: NBA is going to fix tanking ‘full stop’
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260327.jpg
Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Ravens have “growing optimism” about Nnamdi Madubuike’s future

  
Published March 27, 2026 06:30 PM

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike injured his neck in Week 2 and did not play again in 2025. General Manager Eric
DeCosta said at the Scouting Combine that the Ravens had no answers about Madubuike’s future.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN now reports that the Ravens have “growing optimism” that Madubuike will return from his injury.

The team has shown hesitancy in discussing Madubuike since his injury.

Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowler, has two years remaining on a four-year, $98 million extension. His 2026 base salary of $22 million is fully guaranteed, and he has a salary cap hit of $31 million.

From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most for any NFL defensive tackle.