Tony Pollard: I’m still progressing after four straight 1,000-yard seasons

There’s not much physical resemblance between running backs Derrick Henry and Tony Pollard, but Pollard has proven to be a capable replacement for Henry in the Titans’ backfield.

Pollard has crossed the 1,000-yard mark in each of his two seasons with the Titans and he did the same in his final two seasons with the Cowboys, which means that he and Henry are the only two backs with four straight 1,000-yard campaigns under their belts as they head into the 2026 season.

Pollard said last week that he takes “a lot of pride in my consistency” and feels he’s still growing as a player in his eighth season.

“The work ethic, everything that I’m doing behind the scenes, it’s paying off,” Pollard said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “I slowly feel like throughout my career I’ve just slowly progressed more and more, and I feel like I’m still trending in that direction.”

Pollard’s steadiness has not led to a lot of winning for the Titans and that would be the best kind of progress for Tennessee to make over the rest of the year.