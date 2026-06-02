Myles Garrett bids farewell to Cleveland: I wish I could have done more for you

The Browns drafted Myles Garrett with the first overall pick in 2017. He was a five time All-Pro, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and delivered an NFL sacks record.

He could not bring them a championship.

Garrett is leaving Cleveland with a little regret and a lot of appreciation.

He posted his goodbye on social media Monday after the trade that sent him to the Rams was announced.

“Nine years.

“It’s hard to put into words what that really means when so much of your life has been shaped in one place, around one team, and with one community behind you.

“From my very first play, you embraced me, and I wanted to help bring winning back to a city whose loyalty, resilience, and belief never wavered. What I didn’t fully understand then was how much this city would shape me.

“Cleveland made me tougher. You challenged me. You taught me about perseverance, about showing up even when things aren’t easy, and what loyalty really looks like. Through the highs, lows, setbacks, injuries, expectations, inclement weather, and difficult seasons, you all kept showing up. I never took that for granted.

“To the Dawg Pound: Thank you for embracing my family and [me] from Day 1. Thank you for every packed stadium, every moment of belief, every kid wearing my jersey, every message, every criticism, every expectation. I respected that then and I respect it now. I wish I could have done more for you.

“To the Haslam family, my teammates, coaches, training staff, front office, and everyone inside the building in Berea: Thank you. Football is the ultimate team sport, and I’ll always be grateful for the brothers I went to battle with and the people behind the scenes who pour themselves into this organization every single day.

“To Northeast Ohio: Thank you for allowing me to be part of this community beyond football. Through school visits, foundation work, events, and simply living life here, I saw firsthand the heart of this place. No matter where life or football takes me, this will always be a place I’m proud to call home.

“What I can say with complete honesty is this: I gave this city everything I had. I suited up and wore those colors with pride, and I don’t regret a second of being part of this storied franchise. Every Sunday. Every offseason. Every play. Every down. Every moment. You gave me more in return than I can ever repay.

“The best days for this franchise are ahead. Thank you for letting me grow here. Thank you for believing in me.

“Loving you is easy. Leaving you is the hard part.

“Thank you for nine unforgettable years.”

In exchange for Garrett, Cleveland will receive edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.