Report: Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Braxton Berrios to work out for Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. won’t the only veteran wide receiver working out for the Giants on Monday.

Beckham discussed the possibility of a second stint with the Giants over the weekend and he’s already worked out for the team once this offseason. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team will also be working out free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios on Monday.

The workouts come after the Giants lost wide receiver Gunner Olszewski to a torn Achilles in practice last week. Malik Nabers is recovering from a torn ACL and Darius Slayton recently had core muscle surgery, so the team is short on healthy wideouts at the moment.

Smith-Schuster played for Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in Kansas City the last two seasons and had 33 catches for 345 yards and a touchdown last year. Berrios only played in four games for the Texans, but has experience as a returner and that was Olszewski’s main role for the Giants.

Beckham did not play last season and had nine catches in nine appearances for the Dolphins in 2024. He was a Giants first-round pick in 2014 and spent his first five NFL seasons with the team.

UPDATE 8:23 a.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Anthony Miller will also be involved in the workout. Miller played two games for the Ravens in 2024, but did not play at all in 2022 or 2023. He had 134 catches in 47 games for the Bears over his first three NFL seasons.