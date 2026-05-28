Report: Jaxson Dart addressed teammates over introduction of President Trump

On Friday, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart decided to engage in an inherently political act. On Wednesday, he engaged in an inherently janitorial act.

Via NFL Network, Dart addressed his teammates to discuss his introduction of President Donald Trump during a rally in New York.

Per the report (as described by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network), “Other team leaders spoke up as well, and Dart and the players worked through it. They are moving forward.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Jameis Winston spoke during the meeting.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, one of the topics was the importance of keeping things “internal” and not airing frustrations publicly.

Unless the Giants have mastered the science of time travel, they have no choice but to “move forward.” The question is whether the situation has ended for now, or whether it’s truly over.

Despite the intense criticism that has been directed at linebacker Abdul Carter for his Saturday morning social-media reaction to the situation (and Carter should not have aired out internal laundry publicly), Dart created the issue by doing something he didn’t have to do.

There was a time when an opportunity to introduce the leader of the free world could be separated from the personal political views of the person making the introduction. Those days are over, especially in the current climate. (Also, Dart’s personal politics apparently align with the current occupant of the White House.)

The mere fact that Dart addressed the team, that other team leaders “spoke up,” and that they “worked through it” proves it was not the proverbial nothing burger. It was an unforced error for Dart, compounded by Carter’s public reaction.

Internally, the Giants did what they needed to do. There will inevitably be an external component, the next time Dart, Carter, and others are available to speak to reporters.

At that point, the questions and the answers will be potentially enlightening. If all relevant questions are asked.