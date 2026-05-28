Report: Patriots, Eagles “not particularly close” on A.J. Brown deal

For several weeks, it has seemed like A.J. Brown would be on his way to the Patriots once the calendar reached early June.

But there is now reporting that suggests the framework for a trade may not be done.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on Wednesday night that the Patriots and Eagles may still be haggling over the trade terms.

“As far as the actual trade, we’re all waiting for June 1 to happen, so the cap hit is in half for the Philadelphia Eagles and they can trade [Brown],” Rapoport said. “I just don’t know that it’s going to be like ‘snap your fingers and the deal is done,’ because the two sides are where they have been — which is the Eagles wanting a first-round pick in 2027. The Patriots — being the most likely destination, we’ll see if someone else arises — but the Patriots [are] not willing to give up a first-round pick, as of right now.

“That means they’re not particularly close, and there’s a chance this could drag on for the foreseeable future.”

But just because the two sides haven’t agreed on compensation at this point does not mean the deal won’t go through next week once the calendar hits June.

With so much smoke around Brown heading to the Patriots throughout the offseason, it would be an upset if the wideout ends up playing anywhere else in 2026.