Jason Myers becomes first player in NFL history to score 200 points in a season+postseason

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has completed a season unlike any other in NFL history.

Myers set a new Super Bowl record with five field goals in Super Bowl LV, and in the process he upped his point total to 206 points for the 2025-26 regular season and postseason. In all, Myers had 49 field goals and 59 extra points in 2025-26.

That makes Myers the first player ever to score 200 points in one season, counting the playoffs.

The previous record for total points was set by LaDainian Tomlinson, who scored 198 points (33 touchdowns) in 17 games during the 2006-07 regular season and postseason.