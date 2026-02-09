 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold: As long as you believe in yourself, anything is possible

  
Published February 8, 2026 10:43 PM

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a Super Bowl champion.

That seemed like an unlikely destination for Darnold when he was traded by the Jets three years after being selected with the third overall pick and it didn’t feel any likelier when he bounced from the Panthers to the 49ers before the end of his sixth season. Darnold got back on track with the Vikings last year and rose even higher in leading the Seahawks to the top of the NFC during the regular season.

Darnold wasn’t able to replicate his big day from the NFC Championship in Super Bowl LX, but he avoided mistakes during the 29-13 win over the Patriots and touched on his unusual career path while speaking to Melissa Stark of NBC after the game.

“It’s unbelievable,” Darnold said. “Everything that’s happened in my career, but to do it with this team — I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m so proud of our guys. I can’t say enough great things about our defense and special teams.”

Darnold said in the days leading up to the Super Bowl that he wasn’t interested in personal vindication, but his history was on his mind on Sunday and his persistence showed when Stark asked what message others can draw from his story.

“As long as you believe in yourself, anything is possible,” Darnold said.

Darnold may have cribbed that line from Kevin Garnett, but his story does a spectacular job of making that point.