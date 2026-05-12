Dante Fowler: DeMarcus Lawrence told me to sign with Seahawks if I want a Super Bowl

When edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence signed with the Seahawks last year, he said Dallas was his home but that he moved on to Seattle because he kenw “for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there.”

Lawrence wound up holding the Lombardi Trophy less than a year later and his move from the Cowboys to a Super Bowl title made for an effective recruiting pitch. Dante Fowler played with Lawrence in Dallas in 2022 and 2023, which led to a relationship that Fowler tapped into when looking for advice about his next move. The edge rusher is now teammates with Lawrence again and shared the message he got as part of that conversation.

“If you want to win a Super Bowl, you should come here,” Fowler said, via the team’s website.

Fowler also played for Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde in both Dallas and Atlanta, so Lawrence isn’t the only familiar face he’ll be reunited with as a member of his new team. Lawrence’s story sounds like the big hook for Fowler, however.

“It was amazing, just to be able to play with him for the past couple of years,” Fowler said. “The legacy he left, when he left, it was a big thing, and to see him come here and see how great he played — he was very healthy, he took this defense to another level, and he won a Super Bowl, something that he has been talking about since I met him. So it was really cool to watch him in that position.”

Repeats are tough, but a second Seahawks title in a row might lead to even more players trying to make the jump from Dallas to Seattle in hopes of realizing their championship dreams.