After 11 seasons in Dallas, DeMarcus Lawrence is in his first Super Bowl with Seattle

When DeMarcus Lawrence signed with the Seahawks last offseason, the edge rusher said he was leaving Dallas because he knew he couldn’t win a Super Bowl there.

“Dallas is my home,” Lawrence said after signing a three-year, $32.5 million deal with the Seahawks. “Made my home there, my family lives there. I’m forever going to be there. But I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there.”

The Cowboys last made the Super Bowl in the 1995 season and finished 7-9-1 this season. The Seahawks play the Patriots in Super Bowl XL on Sunday.

“Shoot, ain’t nothing for me to say. I did what I was supposed to do,” Lawrence said Monday night, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Shout out to my teammates for carrying me all this way, and we here.”

Lawrence’s offseason comment sparked a feud with former teammate Micah Parsons, who, at the time, was still with the Cowboys. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant chimed in, saying he would buy Lawrence a Rolex if the Seahawks made the Super Bowl.

“He put the comment out there. He know what he got to go do,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence played for the Cowboys for 11 seasons, making the playoffs six times and playing in nine games. Only three times did the Cowboys even make it as far as the divisional round. In his first season in Seattle, Lawrence is on the verge of his first ring.

He declined to badmouth the Cowboys, who chose to move on from him, and instead patted himself on the back for his choice of landing spots. Lawrence saw it coming.

“Just being real about the situation, understanding that football is not for long for any player and understanding my window for opportunity is closing,” Lawrence, 33, said. “I don’t have long to play this game. I have to win now, and I understood what Seattle was building up here, and I just wanted to be a part of it.”