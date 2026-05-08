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How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

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How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

May 8, 2026 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss the latest in the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini story, questioning what’s next for the Patriots head coach as headlines continue to emerge.

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